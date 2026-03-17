Bradford County asks residents to report storm damage online

After Monday’s thunderstorm hit, Bradford County officials are urging anyone who had damage to their home or business to let them know.

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If you’ve had storm-related issues like roof damage, flooding, or downed trees, Bradford County wants to hear from you.

Residents are asked to use the Citizen Self-Report of Damage Portal.

Click HERE to access the portal.

Right now, the county is mainly looking for reports of structural damage to help them get a clearer picture of the storm’s impact.

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