First Alert Weather: Hot and humid week with a few afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

This morning will be dry under mostly clear skies.

Today will be HOT and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures of 100-105 degrees.



Take plenty of breaks in the shade or A/C if you have to be outside.

An isolated to widely scattered afternoon shower or storm is likely today moving west to east.

Locally heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Winds could gust to 40 mph+ with any storms.

Wednesday is hot and humid as well. Highs will reach the lower to mid 90s with mainly dry conditions.

TROPICS:

No active storms

TODAY: Hot and humid, Isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 100-105+)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 75/93

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated inland afternoon storm. 74/94

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated inland afternoon storm. 76/96

MONDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. 77/95

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