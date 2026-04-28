Brantley County woman recalls what saved her home from devestating Highway 82 fire

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Many Brantley County families are figuring out what’s next as the Highway 82 wildfire continues to burn.

Action News Jax spoke to a woman who says she’s lucky her home is still standing, although they’re not in the clear just yet; the fire has been incredibly unpredictable.

“I was so excited. I saved something. I saved Something. It’s a milk bone,” Jeannie Henderson said.

She’s finding joy in the small things. In a time of chaos, she was scrambling to grab what she could from her home.

“I saved a milk bone, and it’s the silliest thing, but this is something I’m going to put in an acrylic case, and I’m going to hang it on the wall next to the picture of my firefighters as a reminder of even the smallest things will bring you comfort,” Henderson said.

She lives on Pine Court Road in Brantley County. The road has been evacuated as the fire left many properties nearby a total loss. She’s lucky her home is one of the ones still standing.

“What helped is that it came where our pond is,” Henderson said.

She fought back tears as she was reminded of what saved her home.

Henderson showed our Action News Jax crew a video she drove miles down her street. It shows the smoke and pure devastation.

“Just feet from our property was a complete and total loss. They lost their home, they lost everything,” Henderson said.

She says she’ll remember most how the community continues to show up for each other.

“It’s, um... horrible for the ones that have lost so much, but we’re banding together. We’re trying to be a support for each other.”Highway

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