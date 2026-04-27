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14-year-old arrested after bringing pellet gun to school, SJSO deputies say

By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax
St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office(SJSO) arrests 14-year-old student for possession of a weapon on school property PHOTO: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office(SJSO)
By Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old Mill Creek Academy student was arrested for possession of a weapon on school property on Monday, says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office(SJSO).

According to SJSO, the student was in possession of a CO2-powered pellet handgun. The student concealed the gun from school staff and law enforcement by placing it in another student’s backpack.

The gun was taken by deputies, and the student was transported to the St. Johns County Jail.

SJSO says this is an active investigation, and there is no danger to students or staff or threats made.

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Malina Cureton

Malina Cureton, Action News Jax

Malina Cureton is a Content Creator/Coordinator for Action News Jax.

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