14-year-old arrested after bringing pellet gun to school, SJSO deputies say

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 14-year-old Mill Creek Academy student was arrested for possession of a weapon on school property on Monday, says the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office(SJSO).

According to SJSO, the student was in possession of a CO2-powered pellet handgun. The student concealed the gun from school staff and law enforcement by placing it in another student’s backpack.

The gun was taken by deputies, and the student was transported to the St. Johns County Jail.

SJSO says this is an active investigation, and there is no danger to students or staff or threats made.

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