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TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck hits power pole at County Road 210 and Cartwheel Bay Avenue in St. Johns

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
Truck crashes into power pole at CR 210 and Cartwheel Bay Avenue
Truck crashes into power pole at CR 210 and Cartwheel Bay Avenue Truck crashes into power pole at CR 210 and Cartwheel Bay Avenue
By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A crash has damaged a traffic signal at a major intersection in St. Johns County, authorities say.

Westbound County Road 210 is closed at Cartwheel Bay Avenue after a car hit a JEA power pole and damaged the traffic signal equipment controller enclosure, the County said.

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County Road 210 westbound and St. Johns Parkway southbound traffic will be “adversely impacted,” the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.

The County said JEA is on scene to clear the damaged power pole and lines.

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SJSO said repairing the equipment “will require extensive repairs.”

The County said there is “no confirmed timeline for full restoration of the traffic signal or reopening of westbound CR 210.”

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Amanda Winkle

Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax

Amanda Winkle is the digital content manager for Action News Jax.

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