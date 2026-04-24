BREAKING: Fire closes all eastbound lanes on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 6:22 AM: Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said they were dispatched to the structure fire on Beach Boulevard at about 5:27 a.m. and the fire was under control by 5:50 a.m.

Beach Boulevard remains closed at crews battle the fire at the structure that appears to be a medical clinic, JFRD said.

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5:55 AM: All eastbound lanes of Beach Boulevard are closed Friday morning due to a structure fire, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The road is closed from Ryar Road to Dean Road for an unknown length of time, JSO said.

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