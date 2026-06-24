BREAKING: Shands Bridge shutdown after barge strike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 7:20 AM: The Shands Bridge is shutdown Wednesday morning after it was hit by a barge, according to Florida Department of Transportation.

“Out of an abundance of caution, bridge inspectors are onsite conducting a thorough assessment,” FDOT stated in a news release.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

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