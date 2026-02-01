Brooks Rehabilitation, JU launch scholarship for aspiring nurses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University and Brooks Rehabilitation are working together to help nursing students.

Their new scholarship gives money to students in JU’s nursing programs and helps them get jobs at Brooks.

Brooks Rehabilitation is one of the largest rehab centers in the country, caring for over 74,000 patients each year.

With this partnership, they hope to train more nurses who can help more people.

The scholarship gives between $10,000 and $25,000 for school.

Students also get a mentor and a job offer at Brooks after they graduate, making it easier to start their careers.

Leaders at JU and Brooks say this partnership will help Florida get more nurses and give students a clear path to a good job.

