Brunswick daycare license revoked after one-year-old choked to death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Kids Nest Learning Center has been shut down for 21 days since a toddler died.

A new letter from the state cites quote; ‘un-correctable abuses’ and said the daycare’s license will be revoked.

Action News Jax told you one-year-old Jamal Bryant Junior choked to death while eating watermelon last month.

On Thur., June 13, cameras were rolling as people showed up to the Brunswick business, but no one wanted to talk.

A new report from the Georgia Department of Early Care shows at least 50 percent of caregiver staff did not have proper CPR training.

That report also said the watermelon Jamal ate was two to three inches big.

Jamal’s aunt said she is still dealing with his loss.

“My heart sank. I immediately called my mom to tell her to pray. By the time I made it to the emergency room, I was told he had passed,” Melissa Alston said.

The state said the daycare provider has 10 days to appeal. We’re told that will happen.

The daycare will stay closed during the appeals process.

Action News Jax has scheduled an interview on Friday to speak with the owner of the daycare to hear his side.

