Brunswick daycare facing closure after one-year-old chocked to death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An emergency closure was issued Thursday on a Brunswick daycare after a one-year-old choked to death.

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating the death of one-year-old Jamal Bryant Jr. Police said Jamal choked on a watermelon Tuesday afternoon at the Kids Nest Learning Center on 419 Benedict Road.

Thursday, The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning ordered the center to close. Its investigation found the child was given large pieces of watermelon while walking around.

Investigators said the child was not properly supervised.

Three staff members could be seen talking to each other away from the children in a surveillance video. The child approached the staff and appeared to be in distress. The staff then rendered aid, according to the report.

Action News Jax dug through inspection reports for the daycare.

Several complaints were sent to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning dating back to 2022. They range from allegations of abuse, improper child supervision, and improper staffing.

The last inspection was done in April.

The facility was also threatened with fines three times for repeat violations. The daycare has 48 hours to appeal the decision to shut it down.

We reached out to the parents of Jamal Bryant Jr., but the family hasn’t returned our calls at this time. Action News Jax tried to call the daycare but has not been able to reach anyone.

