Family of Andrea Yarbrough says she leaves behind the legacy of a devoted mother

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The family of local mother Andrea Yarbrough is speaking out after she was killed in a murder-suicide. 34-year-old Andrea Yarbrough will be known as a devoted mother.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Andrea was shot and killed by her husband, St. John’s County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Shawn Yarbrough.

Deputies said the shootings happened Thursday night in the Estrada subdivision off County Road 207 near Wildwood Drive.

Andrea Yarbrough’s sisters want everyone to know that Andrea was a hard-working and devoted mother. She was dedicated to her family and her community.

Her younger sister, Olivia Marvin, said everything in Andrea’s life was falling into place. She had just celebrated her one-year marriage anniversary with her husband Shawn and their blended family, including four children.

“We are so crushed. We thought everything was finally coming together. She was so proud of all her children and what they were doing. She always strived and wanted best for everyone,” Marvin said.

Action News Jax told you Friday, that St. John’s County deputies said Andrea’s cause of death was homicide. After she was shot, Lieutenant Fire Rescue Shawn Yarbrough turned the gun on himself.

Olivia Marvin said her older sister Andrea stayed connected with her family, but her four children were the light in her life, and they pushed her to be the dedicated woman she was.

“Andrea meant the world to everyone in our family and everyone she encountered. Anyone who knew her knew she’d never give up no matter how hard things got,” Marvin said.

Family members have opened a GoFundMe for Andrea’s 11-year-old daughter Lily. You can donate here.

No funeral date has been announced.

