‘We are just so sad:’ Community reacts to deaths of St. Johns County Fire Rescue lieutenant, wife

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A community is searching for answers after the apparent murder-suicide of St. Johns County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Shawn Yarbrough and his wife Andrea.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office describes their deaths as a murder-suicide. Deputies say it happened Thursday evening in the Entrada Subdivision.

Neighbors told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir they’re shocked.

One resident said they were blindsided and just hope the four children will be taken care of.

