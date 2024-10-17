Brunswick man arrested in connection to death of four-year-old

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Joshua Codogan, of Brunswick, has been arrested for the death of a four-year-old who apparently shot himself, according to the Glynn County Police Department.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the Southeast Georgia Health System after reports of someone being shot. Officers found a child in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

The kid was taken to UF Shands Hospital in Jacksonville where he later died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to police, the investigation revealed the shooting happened at a residence on Habersham Street. The child had been left unattended in a car with an unsecured gun.

GCPD arrested 25-year-old Codogan, the boyfriend of the child’s mother. He faces charges of murder in the 2nd degree and tampering with evidence.

If you know anything, contact the police.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.