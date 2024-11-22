Builders Care builds 80th ramp this year to provide accessibility for Jacksonville homeowners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One Jacksonville woman is now getting some relief when it comes to getting in and out of her house.

A faith-based nonprofit construction contractor called Builders Care constructed an accessible ramp for 77-year-old Kaye Minor on Friday.

Minor has Stage 4 Alzheimer’s and her caregiver Theresa said the stairs to her front door have created a falling hazard.

“I would always have to hold her arm like I am doing right now walking down the stairs and getting into her car,” Theresa said.

But now their family will not have to worry with the new ramp that was built for Minor.

“It’s beautiful,” Minor said.

Normally, to build a ramp like this it costs anywhere between $10,000 to $12,000. But with the help of Builders Care, Minor will not have to pay a dime.

The ramp for Minor marked the 80th one the organization built this year.

“To build 80 ramps in one year is just an unbelievable feeling,” Chris Shee, the board chair of Builders Care, said. “We have built ramps for folks who have not left their homes in 2 to 3 years.”

As for Theresa, she is forever grateful Minor will be able to safely get in and out of the house.

“Having the ramp is a God send and just so she’s going to be at peace,” Theresa said. “I am not going to worry about her falling. My whole family is just in awe at the fact that this is being done.”

