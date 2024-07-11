Bullet vending machines could hit Florida grocery stores by the end of the year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ammunition vending machines could be coming to Florida stores.

The machines have already launched in six grocery stores in Alabama and Oklahoma.

In a promotional video, American Rounds’ CEO Grant Magers explained the ammo vending machines are intended to provide a safe, secure, and convenient option for gun owners to purchase ammunition in areas where other vendors may be scarce.

“Traditionally, ammunition is sold at outdoor type stores, you know, your sporting goods type stores and it just sits on a shelf. It’s very accessible. Because of that, there’s a high rate of theft. But with our machines, you can see we have a very secure automated retail machine,” Magers said.

Magers told Action News Jax the company is hoping to expand into Florida by the end of the year.

But local gun safety advocate Katie Hathaway is not excited about the proposition.

“You don’t see cigarette vending machines all over the place and I don’t want bullets being marketed to my kids while we’re grocery shopping,” Hathaway said.

On the other hand, Second Amendment advocates like State Rep. Dean Black (R-Yulee) see potential in the ammo dispensers.

“Particularly in rural areas where it can sometimes be difficult to get, like perhaps on the morning of hunting season when you forgot,” Black said.

But Black did express some concerns when it comes to privacy, as the machines not only scan a buyer’s ID, but also their faces to ensure purchasers are at least 21 years old.

“This is like, almost like having a DNA type of every gun owner. So, we just need to make sure that gun owners’ privacy is protected,” Black said.

Privacy concerns aside, Hathaway noted the technology is unable to look for other warning signs that a human vendor may be able to spot.

“Recognize signs of distress or those who are prohibited from owning a gun, such as those convicted of a felony or domestic violence,” Hathaway said.

