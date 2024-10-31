Burglars rip ATM machine from Jacksonville VyStar Credit Union using chain, truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville sheriff‘s officer was called for a burglary in progress Thursday morning at VyStar Credit Union, 1831 Dunn Ave. The officer arrived at about 4:44 a.m. to see a black pickup truck driving with a chain attached to the back dragging on the ground causing sparks to fly. The AMT in the drive through was pulled out and damaged, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report states.

The officer turned around and followed the truck west on Dunn Avenue and the truck sped off reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour, the report states. Two men fully covered wearing hoodies and gloves exited the vehicle and ran away. Officers searched the area for them, but were unable to find them.

