Car crashes into power pole, causes outage for more than 1,300 JEA customers on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a power pole on Saturday morning, and it caused an outage for some JEA customers on the Westside.

It happened at 103rd Street and Hillman Drive.

According to JEA’s outage map, 1,325 customers were impacted. The outage map said the outage was reported at 9:09 a.m.

JEA had crews on scene working to fix the issue. The outage was no longer on the map around 1:15 p.m.

JSO said it did respond to a crash in that area, but did not have any additional details.

