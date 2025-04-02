Carnival Cruise Line to launch ‘Fun-Ternship’ out of Jacksonville port

MIAMI, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line has announced on Wednesday an upcoming summer job program for high school students.

Dubbed the “Carnival Fun-ternship Program”, the six-week paid program aims to provide high school juniors and seniors with hands-on experience in Carnival cruise terminal operations, working alongside the port services team.

The program will be offered at all five U.S. homeports under carnival Cruise Line - Tampa, Jacksonville, Norfolk, New York City, and Long Beach.

“This will be more than just a unique, fun summer job. It will be an opportunity for young people to develop professional skills, build confidence and leadership abilities and gain experience in a part of the travel industry that directly impacts their community’s economy,” said David Candib, vice president of Port Operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “We believe this is another great way to invest in the communities we call home, as well as the future of our dynamic and growing cruise industry.”

The program is scheduled to run from June 21 to August 2, 2025. The deadline to apply is May 1. Click HERE to learn more.

