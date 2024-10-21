CCSO: 13-year-old student arrested for reportedly threatening to ‘go on a purge killing spree’

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old Lake Asbury Junior High student has been arrested after sending threatening text messages detailing plans for a “purge killing spree” targeting his ex-girlfriend and her friends, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

According to CCSO, on Sunday, October 20, Joseph Erickson, an 8th-grade student at Lake Asbury Junior High School, reportedly sent multiple texts to another student indicating a desire to “go on a purge killing spree,” centered on his ex-girlfriend and her friends.

Erickson admitted to police that he had sent the threatening texts but stated he didn’t mean them and was just upset over the breakup with his ex-girlfriend. However, due to the detailed nature of his threats, where Erickson identified specific intent, identified specific potential victims, and harbored a perceived grievance, the CCSO conducted a full investigation.

The investigation included searching Erickson’s bedroom at home, interviewing all involved parties and family members, and seizing Erickson’s cellular phone for a forensic download. The investigation resulted in Erickson’s arrest, and he was transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice-Duval Detention Center.

Under Florida State Statute 836.10, it is a second-degree felony for any person to send, post, or transmit written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism. This law applies when the threat is made in a manner in which it can be viewed by another person.

“We take every single tip received very seriously, and a thorough investigation is conducted. I have zero tolerance for school threats,” said Sheriff Michelle Cook. “Parents, please speak with your children about the consequences of making such statements. I want to thank those who came forward with this information and encourage anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to report it immediately.”

Clay County Juvenile Arrested for Making Threats to School pic.twitter.com/u3gL2ZRMiw — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) October 21, 2024

