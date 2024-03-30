CEO Magazine recognizes JU’s Davis college of Business MBA in tier one of global MBA rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CEO Magazine has ranked Jacksonville University’s Davis College of Business & Technology Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Tier One of its 2024 Global MBA Rankings.

The Davis College of Business ranked No. 30 in the Tier One rankings, which is the publication’s highest-ranking category for MBA programs.

“We’re proud to see our MBA program recognized as one of the top programs in the world,” said Dr. Barbara Ritter, dean of the Davis College of Business & Technology. “This achievement is a testament to the quality of students, faculty, and staff at Jacksonville University.”

CEO Magazine uses a ranking system entirely geared and weighted to fact-based criteria, aiming to provide potential students with a performance benchmark for those schools under review. This year the publication ranked 130 schools, offering 284 different programs in 24 countries.

In determining rankings, CEO Magazine weighed the quality of faculty the highest, followed by international diversity, class size, accreditation, faculty-to-student ratio, price, international exposure, work experience, and professional development, amongst others.

“We’re proud of the contributions of our faculty in enriching the quality of the educational experience for students. You will be hard-pressed to find a faculty more committed to student success than in the Davis College of Business,” Ritter said.

Davis College’s MBA program is AACSB accredited, only the top business schools in the world have earned such a distinction. Our MBA programs are designed in eight-week-long course modules that allow students to move at their own pace. The program also lets students take classes in any format that they want, including online, part-time, or full-time.

Students can customize their degree experience with MBA concentrations available in accounting and finance, cybersecurity, healthcare management, financial technology, business analytics, management and portfolio management.

For the full rankings visit their website HERE.

CEO Magazine’s showcasing of top business schools from around the globe first launched in 2008. The publication launched its annual Global MBA Rankings in 2012, profiling MBA, Executive MBA and online MBA programs.

The JU Davis College of Business & Technology is the only triple-accredited private college in all of North Florida and South Georgia, with AACSB, ABET and AABI accredited programs. Its mission is to empower students to achieve sustainable career success with a high-quality, relevant, and applied educational experience that is delivered by faculty committed to advancing the individual development of each student.

