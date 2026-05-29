Eight Northeast Florida restaurants included on the Michelin Guide for the first time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight restaurants in Northeast Florida are receiving some special recognition.

These restaurants have been selected for the 2026 Michelin Guide, as selections from across the state of Florida are now included.

Here are the local restaurants now included in the guide:

Amelia Island

Salt

Atlantic Beach

Eggboy

Jacksonville

Rue Saint-Marc

The Bearded Pig BBQ

St. Augustine

Bar Citra

Sunday

Lotus Noodle Bar

Asado Life

While the locally selected restaurants did not receive Michelin Stars, Michelin said, “Inspectors also include establishments that aren’t yet at the level of a Star or Bib Gourmand, but still provide a great dining experience and fully merit being in The MICHELIN Guide.”

Two of the restaurants, Bar Citra and Sunday, received the Bib Gourmand distinction, which Michelin said is “a special distinction recognizing restaurants that serve high-quality food at great value, helping diners discover outstanding meals for every occasion and every budget.”

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Michelin said that being selected for the guide could lead to future awards for an establishment.

“Being selected for The Guide also means that the establishment is already on Inspectors’ radar, so it could receive other awards in the future. MICHELIN-selected restaurants are sometimes promoted to Stars or Bib Gourmands in subsequent years.”

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