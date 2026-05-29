Jacksonville Beach Police warn against unpermitted beach events

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is tracking two unpermitted events currently being advertised on social media for upcoming beach events in Jacksonville Beach.

Promoters of these events are receiving warnings about soliciting unpermitted events and the potential liabilities involved. The Police Department plans to have additional staffing present to address any unruly crowds or potential illegal activity associated with these events.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking citizens and business partners to call if they observe illegal activity or concerning behavior.

The department also expressed gratitude to its citizens for their continued cooperation in keeping the community safe.

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