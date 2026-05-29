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First Alert Weather: Keep an eye to the sky through weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Heavy inland storms – mainly near/west of I-95 – will drop as much as 1-3” of rain this evening while lighter showers occur east of I-95 to the beaches.  Muggy overnight with lows 70-75.
  • Saturday begins with some sun & high humidity with temps. topping out 85-90, then heavy showers & storms will spread west to east through the afternoon.
  • Sunday will again begin with some sun, then heavy showers & storms will develop by early afternoon but shift more inland & primarily west of I-95 through the afternoon.
  • Generally, wet weather continues into Monday with 5-day rainfall totals of 1-3” but 4-5”+ in some neighborhoods.  Drier conditions by the middle of next week.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Heavy evening storms inland… showers to the beaches… cloudy & muggy overnight. Low: 73
  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon heavy showers & t’storms. High: 88
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… mostly cloudy. Low: 71
  • SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms developing by early afternoon while shifting inland. High: 86
  • MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 70/85
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 70/86
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/89
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/88
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 70/88

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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