First Alert Weather: Keep an eye to the sky through weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Heavy inland storms – mainly near/west of I-95 – will drop as much as 1-3” of rain this evening while lighter showers occur east of I-95 to the beaches. Muggy overnight with lows 70-75.

Saturday begins with some sun & high humidity with temps. topping out 85-90, then heavy showers & storms will spread west to east through the afternoon.

Sunday will again begin with some sun, then heavy showers & storms will develop by early afternoon but shift more inland & primarily west of I-95 through the afternoon.

Generally, wet weather continues into Monday with 5-day rainfall totals of 1-3” but 4-5”+ in some neighborhoods. Drier conditions by the middle of next week.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Heavy evening storms inland… showers to the beaches… cloudy & muggy overnight. Low: 73

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon heavy showers & t’storms. High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers/storms… mostly cloudy. Low: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms developing by early afternoon while shifting inland. High: 86

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 70/85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & t’storms. 70/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/88

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 70/88

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood