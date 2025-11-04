Chief: Warrant issued for football player who hit Fernandina Beach teen in head with helmet in game

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a Bell High School football player for an incident that occurred during Friday’s game at Fernandina Beach High School.

Daniel Byers, 18, will face charges from an altercation that occurred during a game between Fernandina Beach High School and Bell High School, Police Chief Jeffrey Tambasco stated in a news release Tuesday.

Byers allegedly pushed a 15-year-old Fernandina Beach player, removed his helmet, and struck him in the head with it, Tambasco stated.

The fight was captured on video.

Referees and coaching staff quickly intervened to address the situation, but multiple scuffles broke out both on and off the field.

Two officers from the Fernandina Beach Police Department, who were present at the game, managed to gain control and separate those involved, Tambasco stated.

As a precaution, the Bell High School bus and players were escorted off Amelia Island by the Fernandina Beach Police Department, the chief stated.

The chief’s news release did not state what the teens charges will be.

