Child dies in Putnam County tubing accident

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A child is dead after a tubing accident Tuesday in Putnam County. The accident occurred at about 2 p.m. near Star Lake Drive.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers responded to a reported boating incident involving a tube being pulled by a personal watercraft, according to FWC.

“Two juveniles were injured in the incident, and tragically, one has passed away,” FWC told Action News Jax. “This remains an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.