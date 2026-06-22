St. Augustine Amphitheatre named top venue for ticket sales

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre shines in a new poll.

The venue was ranked #1 in the United States and #2 in the world for both tickets sold and worldwide gross sales in Pollstar Magazine’s 2026 Mid-Year Top 50 Amphitheaters Report.

Pollstar compiles its rankings based on tickets sold and gross sales earned between November 2025 and May 2026.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

During that time, The Amp sold more than 100,000 tickets and hosted 30 concerts.

“The St. Augustine Amphitheatre has grown into a venue that proves you do not have to be in a major market to make a major impact,” said Gabe Pellicer, CEO & President of SJC Cultural Events. “This recognition reflects the strength of St. Augustine as a live music destination and the power of pairing world-class programming with a venue experience that is authentic, intimate, and truly unique.”

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre has big plans for the second half of the year, as well. Thirty-three more concerts are scheduled.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.