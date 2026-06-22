Five St. Johns County students complete local government shadow program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Five local high school students in St. Johns County completed the 3rd Annual St. Johns County Student Shadow Program from June 8 to June 16. This eight-day immersive program provided participants with insight into local government operations.

The program, which included tours, activities and engaging discussions with County leadership and experts, was designed to give students a deeper understanding of the services that support the community. The Office of Public Affairs produced a video highlighting the program and the students’ experiences.

The prestigious program included Parmis Molavi and Sandhya Kumar, rising seniors at Allen D. Nease High School, along with Aidan Chen, a rising senior at Creekside High School. Rising juniors Luka Zarczynski and Gabriel Nochera from Ponte Vedra High School also participated.

Shelby Romero, Senior Assistant to the Board of County Commissioners, emphasized the program’s value. “The St. Johns County Student Shadow Program offers students a unique opportunity to explore the inner workings of local government,” Romero said. “By connecting with County departments and professionals, the students gain valuable insight into the services that support our community; while developing a greater appreciation for civic engagement, public service and the impact local government has on everyday life.”

During the program from June 8 to June 16, the students toured various county facilities. These included County Administration, the Emergency Operations Center, Health and Human Services, Fire Rescue, the Pet Center, Public Works, Parks and Recreation and the Golf Course.

They also visited the Utilities Department’s water and wastewater treatment plants. Additionally, students received a private tour of local farms in St. Johns County, participated in a Hastings revitalization tour, attended public board meetings and interacted with the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners. Romero also praised the student participants.

“We were so fortunate to have Aidan, Gabriel, Luka, Parmis and Sandhya join us this year,” Romero added. “Their enthusiasm, curiosity, professionalism and eagerness to learn made this experience truly rewarding.”

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