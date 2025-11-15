Children pulled from near-drowning by JSO officers at Huguenot Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three children were rescued from near-drowning at Huguenot Park on Mother’s Day weekend after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers and a park visitor rushed to their aid, authorities said.

JSO officers responded after hearing cries for help.

According to police, one officer removed his gear and dove into the water to rescue a boy, while another provided medical aid to a boy and a girl on shore.

Rescue crews arrived within minutes and transported all three children to a local hospital.

Police said all three made a full recovery. A regular at Huguenot Park also played a key role in helping save two of the children, officials said.

Last month, JSO presented Lifesaving Medals to the officers and a Certificate of Appreciation to the bystander involved, police said.

JSO reminds the public to be cautious around water, noting that rip currents and rough surf can pose dangers year-round. Anyone uncertain about conditions is urged to stay out of the water.

