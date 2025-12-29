‘He was my only son’: Mother of 19-year-old killed in Baker County speaks out

MACCLENNY, Fla. — For the first time since her son was shot and killed last summer, the mother of 19-year-old Devin Powers Jr. is speaking exclusively to Action News Jax.

Ashely Goodin said the loss of her only son has shattered her family, and she believes more people should be held responsible for his death.

Powers, known as “DJ,” was shot in Baker County in June and later died from his injuries. He leaves behind a five-year-old son.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“He’s my only son,” Goodin said.

Goodin shared memories of her son and described the values she says he stood for, values she believes are becoming rare.

“Loyalty, respect, love. Those things, dignity. Those things are almost non-existent anymore. And Devon stood for that. Because I raised them to be that way,” she said.

She also said DJ was making progress and working to change his life before he was killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“He’s fixing to start his new job, fixing to graduate. He was like really getting it together,” Goodin said.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Powers and a 14-year-old were shot the night of June 26 near 9th Street and South Boulevard in Macclenny. The teenager survived, but Powers died from his injuries on July 2.

Two men, Jamarian Byrd, 22, and Travis Roberts Jr., 24, are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and discharging a firearm in public.

A third man, Tarek Manning-Givens, was previously arrested for robbery connected to the case but is not believed to be a shooter.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Goodin said she believes more people were involved than those already arrested and wants everyone responsible to be held accountable.

“I want anybody and everybody who’s who has anything to do with this to be punished. And my son, my son will never get to be a father. My son’s son will never get to meet his father. My son’s son will grow up fatherless,” she said.

She also described what she said led up to the shooting.

“You went into his yard, lured him out, stole his gun, hit him when it came back, shot him point-blank in the face,“ Goodin said.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to ask whether the investigation remains active and if additional arrests are possible. As of now, the agency has not responded.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.