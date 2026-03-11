Jacksonville Code Compliance Officer accused of showing porn to 73-year-old woman while on the job

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville code compliance officer is accused of showing pornography to a 73-year-old woman while on the job, according to the woman’s daughter. The allegations are now under investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax is not naming the employee or showing his face because he has not been charged with a crime.

The woman’s daughter, Laci Holmes, says the alleged behavior happened during multiple visits to her mother’s apartment in Jacksonville.

“He was rubbing her shoulders, he was hugging her, he tried to lift her out of her walker — she resisted. He showed her pornography on her cell phone of older women having sex with younger men,” Holmes said.

Holmes says the inspector’s repeated visits to the apartment began to raise concerns, especially when her mother was alone.

The family has a camera on their door, which Holmes says captured the inspector returning to the apartment numerous times, even after he was asked not to.

“His visits were between October 2025 and February 2026,” Holmes said.

Holmes says the inspector initially came to the apartment because of broken toilets that needed attention. She says he continued visiting even after those repairs were completed.

That was the reason he was there to begin with.

“This man is paid by taxpayers. Was nobody tracking him?” Holmes said.

Action News Jax obtained the inspector’s 29-page personnel file from the City of Jacksonville. The file shows his start date as Jan. 31, 2022.

The documents reviewed did not show any record of disciplinary action.

Action News Jax attempted to contact the inspector for comment, but calls were not answered.

Holmes says she filed complaints with the city and also reported the inspector to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO provided Action News Jax with a heavily redacted incident report. However, the original report outlines Holmes’ allegations against the inspector.

“I feel like he had a fetish,” Holmes said.

According to Holmes, the inspector is 47 years old. Her mother is 73.

Holmes also alleges the inspector rubbed up against her mother during one of the visits.

“My mom was embarrassed when this happened, so she didn’t tell me right away,” Holmes said.

The City of Jacksonville told Action News Jax the employee has been placed on desk duty while the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.

Holmes says she believes that action is not enough.

“That’s not enough because this man used his position to gain access to a vulnerable person,” Holmes said.

Her mother, who declined to be on camera, was present during the interview with Action News Jax. Her family says she is still shaken by what happened, but has support from her daughters and grandchildren.

