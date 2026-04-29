St. Augustine police officer resigns after being arrested for making threats, department says

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine police officer has resigned after being arrested for a domestic incident.

Darrick Embry was charged by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office with two felony counts of making threats to kill or cause bodily harm, the St. Augustine Police Department said.

SAPD was notified of SJSO’s investigation on Monday, April 20. The department said the incident that led to Embry’s arrest happened when he was off duty.

Embrey worked for SAPD for 25 years and resigned from the department after the arrest.

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