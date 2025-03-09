Children’s bathrobes sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on children’s bathrobes that were sold exclusively online through Amazon due to a burn hazard.

The hooded 100% polyester dinosaur bathrobes are green and have attached belts and patch pockets.

They were sold under the brand name “Lolanta” from November 2021 through November 2024 and were manufactured by Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce.

Consumers are told to immediately stop using the recalled bathrobes, take them away from children, and contact Nanchang Zhongcangjishi E-commerce for a full refund.

Consumers will be asked to destroy the robes by cutting them in half and emailing a photo of the destroyed robe to business@lolanta.com.

After they receive that photo, the company will then offer a full refund.

The robes violate federal flammability regulations for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of injuries and death to children.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.