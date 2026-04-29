Children’s resale pop-up shop coming to Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Kids are expensive. It’s something parents know and what soon-to-be parents are discovering. Thankfully, the resale pop-up shop Just Between Friends hopes to ease some of that pain in your wallet. Just Between Friends will be at the Clay County Fairgrounds from May 7-10.

Parents can purchase a variety of used children’s items like clothes, shoes, toys, strollers, bath pans, carriers, and books.

According to their website, Thursday, May 7, is Presale Day for shoppers with tickets. Opening Day will be on May 8, Kids Fun Day is on May 9, and the Half Price Sale will be on May 10.

You can find more information on the pop-up shop on the Just Between Friends website.

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