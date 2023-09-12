Chris Stapleton, George Strait add Jacksonville to stadium tour dates

Jacksonville, Fl — EverBank Stadium will host a record setting country music event next May when George Strait and Chris Stapleton bring stadium tour to Jacksonville.

The pair today announced nine new dates in 2024 which will include May 11 at the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alongside Strait and Stapleton will be GRAMY Award-winning band Little Big Town.

Tickets to the Jacksonville show go on sale Friday, Oct. 20.

The show will happen the weekend after a two-day concert featuring another country music superstar, Luke Combs.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🤠 Get ready for a good time with @GeorgeStrait joined by @ChrisStapleton and @littlebigtown at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Tickets on sale Friday, October 20 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/sebhAFKj8z — EverBank Stadium (@EverBankStadium) September 12, 2023



