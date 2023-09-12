Local

Chris Stapleton, George Strait add Jacksonville to stadium tour dates

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

ATLive 2022 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during ATLive 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA) (Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

Jacksonville, Fl — EverBank Stadium will host a record setting country music event next May when George Strait and Chris Stapleton bring stadium tour to Jacksonville.

The pair today announced nine new dates in 2024 which will include May 11 at the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Alongside Strait and Stapleton will be GRAMY Award-winning band Little Big Town.

Tickets to the Jacksonville show go on sale Friday, Oct. 20.

The show will happen the weekend after a two-day concert featuring another country music superstar, Luke Combs.


