Families of children injured in school bus crash lawyer up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the families of three of the injured kindergarteners in a school bus crash on Thursday have hired attorneys.

Two of the students are represented by Farah and Farah. One student is represented by Campione Law.

The bus was taking roughly 30 students from San Pablo Elementary School on a field trip to the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens Thursday, when a semi-truck hit the back of the bus…sending four students to the hospital.

“I cannot disclose the injuries or the severity of our clients, but we are looking forward to getting them the care that they need,” Dalya Farah, Attorney with Farah & Farah, said.

We asked Farah who they plan to sue as of right now.

“There’s a lot of different parties that could be involved. The truck driver, the company that he was driving for, maybe there was a motor carrier involved as well,” Farah said. “So there’s all different defendants that we’re going be looking into.”

Farah says right now the most important thing is figuring out how the crash happened.

“What happened? Was it a brake failure issue? Was it a distracted driver issue? And really figuring out the why behind this collision,” Farah said.

Campione Law represents the family of one of the children hurt in the crash.

In an email, the firm said,

“We are thankful to report that the child has been released from the hospital, but their care and treatment remain ongoing. We will be providing updates as we are able to.”

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