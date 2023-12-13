Christmas cheer spreads to Wolfson Children’s Hospital with successful toy drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Children at Wolfson Children’s Hospital received a dose of holiday joy through a recent toy giveaway in San Marco.

Action News Jax, in collaboration with Family Focus Partners, orchestrated an all-day effort on Friday, December 8 to collect toys for local kids in need.

The results were nothing short of remarkable, with a total of 42 large boxes filled with toys gathered and over $52,000 raised for local families during the initiative.

This marks the most successful toy drive in recent history for Action News Jax and its partners, highlighting the community’s compassion and willingness to make a difference in the lives of young ones.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to all those who contributed to this exceptional toy drive, turning it into a memorable and impactful event for children at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and beyond.

