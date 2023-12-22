Christmas Tree decorating contest at JIA will make a child’s dream come true

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Dreams Come True is holding its annual Christmas tree decorating contest at Jacksonville International Airport.

According to Andrea Siracusa, with dreams come true, they’ve been doing this for years.

“The Jacksonville International Airport Management Council has done a great thing since 2003. They have provided us the opportunity to raise money for our children’s dreams,” said Siracusa.

If you walk inside JIA right now you can see 32, festive and decorated Christmas trees.

They’re all decorated in different themes, with numbers attached to the bottom by local businesses and Jacksonville International Airport Management Council.

People flying in and out of JIA can select their favorite tree by voting and donating money, and those dollars go to a good cause.

“It also helps us raise money for kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses,” said Siracusa.

This money will go to 3-year-old Braxton Eddings, who has cancer, and his dream is to go to Disney World.

According to Sircusa, the group picks at least one child each year to make their dreams come true.

“100% is going to help us send Braxton on his Disney dream later,’ said Sircusa.

Scoot Forshey-Freidman is a part of the Jacksonville International Airport Management Council, he says this event means so much to him.

“Over the past five years, we have been able to introduce this to our website and have an online portion so not only is it reaching passengers that are coming in and out main concourse in the Jacksonville airport, but it is reaching people nationwide,” said Forshey-Freidman.

Forseey-Friedman says so far they’ve raised 2,000 dollars for Braxton, who plans to attend Disney World in 2024.

