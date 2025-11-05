City Councilman hopes new ordinance will alleviate funding issues for nonprofits during shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some local nonprofits are now scrambling to receive city funding due to the government shutdown.

Action News Jax’s Madison Foglio spoke with one city councilman who is trying to get emergency legislation through to help alleviate the issue.

Under the current city ordinance, nonprofits receiving a combined $100,000 or more in city funds have to submit an audit to the city along with the Office of Management and Budget’s compliance supplement within 120 days following the end of their fiscal year.

For many nonprofits, the fiscal year ended June 30th, meaning their audits were due by October 28th. However, due to the government shutdown, some nonprofits haven’t gotten OMB’s compliance supplement, leaving THEM non-compliant.

“To have any situation where they are demonstrated or identified as non-compliant because of reporting or other reasons. Doesn’t help our cause in terms of future funding,” Jacksonville City Councilman Michael Boylan said.

According to the city, some agencies experiencing this issue include Hubbard House, Jacksonville Symphony Association, Inc., and I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless, Inc.

City councilman Michael Boylan introduced an ordinance as an emergency stopgap that would allow the affected nonprofits to file OMB’s compliance supplement 120 after the fiscal year ends or whenever they get OMB’s compliance supplement.

“Instead of saying 120 days from the end of their fiscal year is from 120 days, the latter of 120 days when the fiscal year ends, and or where they receive the supplemental report from OMB,” said Councilman Boylan.

The ordinance is expected to go before the full city council next Tuesday.

