City of Jacksonville announces changes to downtown traffic on Adams and Forsyth Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has announced traffic pattern changes ahead of the Adams & Forsyth Two-Way Mobility Project starting this weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax previously told you about the updates coming HERE.

Construction on the project will be completed in two upcoming phases:

Phase 1

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on the south side of Adams Street and the north side of Forsyth Street for approximately 60 days.

The Forsyth Street single-lane reduction will start on February 22, 2025.

The Adams Street single-lane reduction will start on March 1, 2025.

Phase 2

Upon Phase 1 completion, traffic will shift to a single lane on the south side of Adams Street and the north side of Forsyth Street for approximately 60 days. Traffic will resume as normal upon completion.

The goal of reimplementing two-way traffic through the downtown streets has been a priority for many decades, according to the city. Similar restorations are proven to encourage economic growth, boost property values, and support more efficient use of on-street parking and rideshare services.

Retail visibility, occupancy rates, improved walkability and pedestrian safety, increased sidewalk activity, and elevated residential demand and quality of life are also benefits of the project.

For more information regarding the upcoming developments to downtown, click HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.