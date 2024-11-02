City of Jacksonville to increase pay to host Florida-Georgia game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An agreement regarding the future of Jacksonville hosting the annual NCAA football game between the University of Florida (UF) and the University of Georgia (UGA) has recently been made.

With this agreement, the game will continue in Jacksonville for the next 4 years after the renovations at Everbank Stadium.

The city agreed to pay both teams upwards of $1,500,000 each during the 2026 and 2027 seasons. During these seasons, the City of Jacksonville will be able to have a presence at both alternative game sites, Atlanta and Tampa.

The city will host internal events, such as the Flordia-Gerogia Hall of Fame Luncheon induction, and promote the return to Jacksonville in 2028.

During the 2028-2031 seasons, four games will be held in the newly renovated Everbank Stadium, as agreed.

During the 2028 and 2029 seasons, approximately $10,000,000 minimum will be given to both schools. The total will increase to $10,500,000 minimum during the 2030 and 2031 seasons. The COJ will also provide stipends for travel to both schools.

The COJ claims that this new deal will be profitable because the city will keep the money made from tickets, sponsorships, concessions, and parking.

COJ Mayor Donna Deega, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks (UGA), and Scott Stricklin (UF) signed the agreement.

