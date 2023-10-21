City of Jacksonville protecting places of worship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Places of worship should also be places of peace for Jacksonville citizens. In the interest of helping all Jacksonville citizens feel safe in their chosen place of worship, the City of Jacksonville is hosting two informative sessions on how to prevent and respond to hate crimes against their places of worship.

Main Branch of the Jacksonville Public Library

303 N. Laura Street Downtown

Monday, October 23rd from 5pm to 8pm

Tuesday, October 24th from 9am to Noon

“Protecting Places Of Worship” will include an overview of religious hate crimes and laws; tools and resources to assess the safety of places of worship; an overview of active shooter training and situations; and best practices for the prevention of and response to hate crimes against places of worship.

Attendees will also learn about federal grants available to fund security needs at their places of worship.

This event is free to attend, however, interested parties should register in advance here.

