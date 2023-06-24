The City of St. Augustine announces a new online citizen self-service portal

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The City of St. Augustine is happy to transition into a new online citizen self-service portal.

This portal will enable customers to manage their utility and business license accounts, view invoices and transactions, pay bills online, enroll in auto pay, and much more.

Starting today, all customers are requested to create an account on the new website. When creating your account, please have your account number and customer number ready.

“We are excited to introduce our new online citizen self-service portal,” said Greg Johnson, Deputy Finance Director. “This user-friendly platform empowers our residents and businesses to manage their accounts more conveniently and efficiently. The Finance Department and Customer Service Division are committed to enhancing customer experiences, and this portal is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

For additional information, contact the City of St. Augustine Customer Service Division at 904.825.1037 or via email at UtilityBilling@CityStAug.com.

