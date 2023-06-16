The City of St. Augustine collaborates with a parking app to make parking easier

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine, in collaboration with Modii, is announcing the launch of the St. Augustine Parking Finder website.

The digital parking platform is designed to improve the parking experience for both tourists and residents, ensuring they are able to easily identify parking options and availability prior to visiting the historic downtown area.

Drivers in St. Augustine are provided with efficient and convenient parking options directly to their phone, while also cutting the congestion caused by those circling to find parking.

Key features of the Parking Finder website is the ability to see up-to-the-minute parking conditions, as well as live availability in the Historic Downtown Parking Facility. In addition, the technology will allow City staff to update parking information at any given point, to coincide with road closures, city events and more, reducing confusion and frustration while making it easier for everyone to park safely and legally. The St. Augustine Parking Finder can be found on the City’s website: www.CityStAug.com/ParkingSpotFinder

