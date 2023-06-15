St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a worker stuck in a manhole

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call where a worker experienced a medical emergency while working on a manhole.

The worker was trying to unblock the opening.

When crews arrived they gained access and provided medical care.

Using confined rope and rescue techniques, the worker was safely removed and transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

