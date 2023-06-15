FHP announces DUI arrest in deadly Buckman Bridge crash

Jacksonville, Fl — A deadly crash on the Buckman Bridge six months ago has finally resulted in an arrest.

Florida Highway Patrol says it arrested a driver for DUI. They stopped short of providing any more information including the suspect’s name.

WOKV first reported in late December when Martin Lynch of Orange Park was killed while he was riding a motorcycle.

FHP did not publicly identify the man who was arrested but in a social media post, he appears to be a member of the military.

WOKV is working to gather more information about the arrest and specific charges the suspect is facing.

On 12/18/22, a DUI driver struck and killed Mr. Martin Lynch, a person operating a motorcycle on the Buckman Bridge. After an extensive investigation by our Traffic Homicide Unit, the DUI driver was arrested without incident. — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) June 15, 2023












