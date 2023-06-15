Local

FHP announces DUI arrest in deadly Buckman Bridge crash

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

FHP announces DUI arrest in deadly Buckman Bridge crash

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — A deadly crash on the Buckman Bridge six months ago has finally resulted in an arrest.

Florida Highway Patrol says it arrested a driver for DUI. They stopped short of providing any more information including the suspect’s name.

WOKV first reported in late December when Martin Lynch of Orange Park was killed while he was riding a motorcycle.

FHP did not publicly identify the man who was arrested but in a social media post, he appears to be a member of the military.

WOKV is working to gather more information about the arrest and specific charges the suspect is facing.




Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Most Read