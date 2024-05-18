Restaurant Report: State inspectors find a slew of problems at restaurants in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

It’s not easy running a restaurant. You may have 99 problems, but this week’s inspectors broke it down from A to Z.

Becker paid a visit to China 99 on Atlantic Boulevard near University Boulevard. State inspectors found time/temperature safety violations, raw food stored over ready-to-eat food and an employee’s personal items stored above a food prep table.

The manager insisted, however, that everything was okay now, and all the issues were taken care of.

Elsewhere, Arby’s on Dunn Avenue near I-95 was cited for a mold-like substance in an ice machine, an employee’s personal items stored in a food prep area and soiled ceiling vents.

Inspectors said Chowder Ted’s on Heckscher Drive had time/temperature safety violations, an employee eating peanuts in the food prep area and a soiled can opener.

Becker’s final stop was Conch House Marina Resort. It was cited for time/temperature safety violations, drink cups not properly air-dried and food with a mold-like growth on it.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

