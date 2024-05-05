Restaurant Report: Inspectors won’t be chanting DUUVALL for one 904 restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

The 904 is known for many things, but this week’s inspectors weren’t exactly doing the DUUVALL chant after visiting a local restaurant.

Becker paid a visit to 904 Deli on Shad Road near Philips Highway. State inspectors found 52 live roaches, 30 dead roaches and roach droppings on the floor. It was temporarily closed.

The manager blamed a bag of onions.

“When the inspector came and picked it up, mini roaches were on the bottom,” the manager explained to Becker.

Elsewhere, Yara Seafood on Cesery Boulevard near Merrill Road was cited for 38 rodent droppings, 9 dead roaches and bathrooms that were employees only. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors said Tienda Y Restaurante on Atlantic Boulevard near South Arlington Road had 16 live roaches, 10-15 flies in the kitchen and raw food stored over ready-to-eat food. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s last stop was Antojitos La Chilindrina on Beach Boulevard near I-295. It was cited for raw sewage on the ground, an objectionable odor and not having a certified food manager. It was temporarily closed.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

