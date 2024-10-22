State investigation of Putnam County Judge reveals ‘improper’ behavior in courtroom

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The general election is two weeks from Tuesday and a local judge who is running to hold her seat is under a state investigation and is being accused of an abuse of power by a local state’s attorney.

Action News Jax Ben Becker has learned the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) which is an independent state agency charged with investigating allegations of judicial misconduct filed a ruling on Monday that it has found probable cause that Putnam County Court Judge Anne Marie Gennusa improperly held numerous people in criminal contempt of court over the past year since she was appointed to the bench in 2023.

“This is not the Jerry Springer Show,” Judge Gennusa said during a emotional misdemeanor battery case in January, where the JQC says she provoked the defendant before holding him in criminal contempt of court.

Judge Gennusa: “You don’t get to just ... lash out and say whatever you want. It doesn’t work like that”

Defendant: “I’m not lashing. This ain’t no lashing out. Lash out I’m going to get loud on you.”

Judge Gennusa: “You gonna get loud on me? You know what, we’ll do this after lunch. Bailiff, take him into custody. I’m going to find you in indirect criminal contempt. I’ll see you after lunch, sir I don’t have the time to deal with this right now.”

Then the JQC report says Judge Gennusa admonished the alleged victim, using “sarcasm” when saying the word alleged, and then injected herself during the conversation between the victim and prosecutor from the State Attorney’s Office Seventh Judicial Circuit.

Victim: “I’m getting really irritated real fast. I don’t like being talked to like I’m a child. I don’t understand what’s going on.”

Judge Gennusa: “Take her into contempt too. I don’t have time for—you know what, take her in too. I’m not doing this. I’m not doing this today. I’m not doing it today.”

Prosecutor: “Judge she was talking to me.”

The victim was held in custody for three hours before being let go

Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza, who serves Putnam, St. Johns, Volusia, and Flagler counties represents the rights of victims. He sent Becker a statement that reads, “This video is a disturbing example of abuse of Judicial power and authority. The video speaks for itself.”

The JQC investigation also reveals in Nov. 2023, Judge Gennusa held a mother of three minor children in criminal contempt during a truancy hearing. It’s after the children missed school because one witnessed the murder of their grandfather by their father.

“I get all that—I understand—l get all that, but that’s not a reason for the kids not to go to school,” said Judge Gennusa.

The mother was sentenced to ten days in jail.

Also in Nov. 2023, a man was in court for driving on an invalid license, a second-degree misdemeanor. But after uttering an obscenity towards a deputy, the Judge Gennusa sentenced him to 60 days in jail.

Overall, the JQC concluded, “…You [Judge Gennusa] have conducted improper or legally deficient contempt proceedings, failing to adhere to basic principles of due process. You have also failed to comport yourself with the patience, dignity, and courtesy expected of judges, and failed to act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”

Judge Gennusa appeared before the JQC and acknowledged her conduct was below standard and did not comply with the law regarding contempt powers. The JQC can make a recommendation to the Florida Supreme Court, which can order a reprimand, her removal, or no action.

Becker texted Judge Gennusa multiple times and did not receive a response.

Gennusa is running against challenger Alex Sharp.

