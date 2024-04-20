Restaurant Report: Yummy Asian Bistro can’t stomach state inspection

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

When you go out to eat, you look for food that fills your tummy, but this week, inspectors said one restaurant wasn’t so yummy.

Becker paid a visit to Yummy Asian Bistro on County Road 210 near I-95, but the orange sign on the door gave it away. It was temporarily closed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

State inspectors found 2 live roaches, 97 dead roaches and time/temperature safety violations. Again, it was temporarily closed.

Becker walked around the back to see if anyone was around, and the back door was open. So, he closed in.

The man he ran into went away for a moment, but Becker could hear him speak to someone else before he briefly came back and closed the door in his face.

Read: Restaurant Report: State inspectors find not-so-delectable culinary practices at Indian restaurant

Elsewhere, Primi Piatti on Park Street near King Street was cited for 17 live roaches, 19 dead roaches and 3 egg casings. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s final stop was AKI 7 on Atlantic Boulevard near Kernan Boulevard. It was cited for a time/temperature safety violation, raw food not being properly separated and an employee touching food without washing his or her hands.

All the restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

Read: ‘It’s a Rat:’ St. Patrick’s Day surprise at St. Augustine restaurant

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.