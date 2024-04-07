Restaurant Report: State inspectors find not-so-delectable culinary practices at Indian restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

Indian food has certain delectable culinary traditions, but this week, inspectors discovered more than fragrant spices at one local restaurant.

Becker paid a visit to Taste of India on Hampton Point Drive near County Road 210. State inspectors found 22 live roaches, 38 dead roaches and an employee touched ready-to-eat food with their bare hands. it was temporarily closed.

“Where were [the roaches] hiding? In the wheels of the refrigerator?” Becker asked.

“In the wheels of the refrigerator yeah yeah,” explained the manager.

Elsewhere, Two Dudes Seafood on Solana Road near A1A was cited for 105 rodent droppings, a time/temperature safety violation and unwashed fruits and vegetables. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors said Kaiba Japanese Steakhouse on 3rd Street South near A1A had 5 dead roaches, wastewater backing up on the kitchen floor and raw food not separated from ready-to-eat food. It was temporarily closed.

Becker’s last stop was Mayday Ice Cream on Tree Boulevard near State Road 312. It was cited for 118 rodent droppings, rodent activity in broken ice cream machines and a mold-like substance on a glass door. It was temporarily closed.

All restaurants passed follow-up inspections.

